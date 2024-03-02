'Hum Gayab Ho Gaye The': Nitish Kumar's Hilarious 'Will Remain In NDA Forever' Statement Leaves PM Modi Laughing (Video)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi with assurance that he would now remain in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever.

Addressing attendees during the unveiling ceremony of projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad district by Modi, Kumar expressed his confidence in the NDA coalition's ability to secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"You have once again come here (Bihar), it's a matter of delight for us. Aap pehle aaye the aur idhar hum gayab ho gaye the (You had come earlier as well, but I had vanished then). Hum fir aap ke saath hai (Now, I am again with you. Now, I assure you that I am not going anywhere else. Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath (I will remain with you now).

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "...You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, 'par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai.' I assure you that I will not go here and there. 'Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath'..." pic.twitter.com/itLbLBS5rg — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

Last month, Kumar parted ways with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and rejoined his former ally BJP.

"We welcome you (the PM) in Bihar. Lots of developments are taking place in Bihar. I am confident that now things will move faster and Bihar will reach new heights of development. People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered," said Kumar.