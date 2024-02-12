 Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar-Led JDU-BJP Government Wins Floor Test With Support From 129 MLAs, Opposition Stages Walkout
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government won the floor test on Monday, February 12.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Nitish Kumar |

Patna, February 12: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government won the floor test on Monday, February 12. During the voting, 129 MLAs backed the JDU-BJP government, while the Opposition parties' legislators staged a walkout in protest. The total strength of the Bihar assembly is 243 and the majority mark is 122. The BJP has 78 MLAs and Kumar's JD(U) 45. Three RJD legislators Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav reportedly supported the JDU-BJP government during the floor test.

The floor test was held days after Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) severed ties with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed new government with the BJP. Notably, Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for record ninth time after breaking away from Mahagathbandhan and returning to the BJP-led NDA fold, with a pledge that "this tie-up will stay forever".

Nitish Kumar Wins Floor Test:

Earlier today, Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary was removed from the post after no-confidence motion against him was cleared by the majority vote. About 125 members of the House voted against Choudhary who belongs to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD.

Impact On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls:

Kumar-led JDU-BJP government's victory in Bihar, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, assumes enough significance as this is expected to have strong bearing on the poll outcome. In 2019 general elections, when BJP and JD(U) fought together, the saffron party won 17 seats, JD (U) bagged 16 and LJP pocketed 6 seats. With the NDA alliance again regaining its "old form", it is expected to make a clean sweep and give the RJD a big drubbing.

