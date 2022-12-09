e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHP Polls: Nearly 93% winners crorepatis and 41% face criminal cases, says report

HP Polls: Nearly 93% winners crorepatis and 41% face criminal cases, says report

Nearly 93 per cent winning candidates in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls are crorepatis, about 41 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 68 winning candidates in the Himachal Pradesh 2022 Assembly Elections.

Criminal cases on 41 per cent of winning candidates

Out of the 68 winning candidates analysed in 2022, 28 (41 per cent) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while during Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, 22 (32 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

As far as winning candidates with serious criminal cases is concerned, 12 (18 per cent) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR report said that one winner candidate has declared case related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself and one winner candidate has declared cases related to crimes against women.

The ADR report said that 23 (58 per cent), out of 40 winning candidates from Congress and five (20 per cent) out of 25 winning candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Similarly, nine (23 per ccent) out of 40 winning candidates from Congress and three (12 per cent) out of 25 winning candidates from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial insights of winning candidates

On Financial backgrounds of the MLAs, the ADR report said, out of the 68 winning candidates analysed, 63 (93 per cent) are crorepatis, while during Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2017, 52 (76 per cent) MLAs were crorepatis.

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 13.26 crore.

The average assets per winning candidate is Rs 14.25 crore for 40 Congress winning candidates, Rs 12.42 crore for 25 BJP winning candidates while three Independent winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 7.09 crore.

