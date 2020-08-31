How master negotiator Pranab Mukherjee helped Cong-NCP save liability of Rs 26,000 crore to Dabhol Power Company

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s mandate to the Mukherjee led EGoM was to revive the project with a total generation capacity of 2,167 mw which had been closed since May 2001 following legal and regulatory disputes. Mukherjee was tasked with reaching an early settlement with the now defunct Enron’s previous partners, GE and Bechtel, and also to prepare a road-map for its restart with a new avatar.

Because of Mukherjee’s hard bargaining and state and Central government’s preparedness, the GE and Bechtel were together paid $305 million and subsequently they withdrew arbitration from London and Singapore.

Thereafter, the lenders, NTPC, GAIL India and MSEB Holding came together to form the Ratnagiri Gas Power and Power Pvt Ltd (RGGPL) in October 2005 and the project restarted generation in May 2006. All the credit goes to Mukherjee’s way of smoothly handling the situation with a headmaster’s touch.

Even though the project was revived, the EGoM continued its operations as the Centre wanted Mukherjee’s expertise for further expanding the generation to 5,000 mw. Besides, the Centre wanted to make the LNG plant at the site to run with full capacity.

Mukherjee during one of the meetings accepted Maharashtra Government’s request to visit the project site. He decided to chair EGoM’s meeting at the project site which he did on December 31, 2007. In a starched dhoti and sadra, Mukherjee with other members visited the generation plant and LNG facility.