Pranab Mukherjee passes away: 7 things you need to know about the former President

On Monday, India's 13th President, Pranab Mukherjee passed away. The news was announced on Twitter by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India!" he had tweeted.

Following the news, many have taken to social media to express their grief and to share anecdotes and memories they have of the former Congress leader. This in turn has led us to put together a list of seven things that you might not know about Pranab Mukherjee.

1. He has had a political career spanning more than 50 years. Apart from holding the post of President, he had earlier been the Finance and Defence Minister of the country.

2. He is one of the few politicians who had held all three major portfolios of Finance, Defence and External Affairs. Alongside, he is also the only Finance Minister of India who had presented budgets in both the pre and post liberalisation era.