Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Condolence messages pour in; President Kovind calls it 'passing of an era'

On Monday afternoon, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passed away. His condition had reportedly declined a few hours earlier.
"He is in septic shock due to his lung infection & is being managed by a team of specialists, the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Canttonment had said earlier in the day. Now, his son Abhijit Mukherjee has tweeted an update stating that the Congress leader had passed away.
"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India!" he tweeted.
Following the news, condolences have poured in from all quarters.
"Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends and all citizens," wrote current President Ram Nath Kovind.
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication," wrote Vice President Venkiah Naidu.
"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," wrote Prime Minister Modi, sharing two photos with the former President.
Countless others from across the political spectrum have also tweeted their condolences.
Further details awaited.