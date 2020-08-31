Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Condolence messages pour in; President Kovind calls it 'passing of an era'

On Monday afternoon, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passed away. His condition had reportedly declined a few hours earlier.

"He is in septic shock due to his lung infection & is being managed by a team of specialists, the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Canttonment had said earlier in the day. Now, his son Abhijit Mukherjee has tweeted an update stating that the Congress leader had passed away.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India!" he tweeted.