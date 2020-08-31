Pranab Mukherjee passes away: What was the cause of his death?

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. He was 84. His son Abhijit Mukherjee confirmed the news.
The doctors earlier in the day said, "There has been a decline in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.
The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.
Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10.
