How Is C Band Doplar Weather Radar To Be Installed In Bengaluru Significant In Forecasting?

Bengaluru: All this while, the state of Karnataka has been depending on the radars in Goa, Hyderabad and Chennai for more accuracy in forecasts for thunderstorms and rainfall. Now, Bengaluru will have its own doplar weather radar installed soon making Karnataka fully equipped for accurate weather forecasts. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje shared this news by taking to X (former Twitter). She said, "We will now be able predict our weather with accuracy! Following my request, the IMD has greenlit the installation of a Doppler radar in the city, scheduled to be operational by year-end. This is a major step towards better weather forecasting &preparedness for natural disasters."

What is Doplar weather radar?

Weather radar, also called weather surveillance radar (WSR) and Doppler weather radar, is a type of radar used to locate precipitation, calculate its motion, and estimate its type (rain, snow, hail etc.).

According to SGS Weather and Environmental Systems, "C band radars operate on a wavelength of 4-8 cm and a frequency of 4-8 GHz. Because of the wavelength and frequency, the dish size does not need to be very large. This type of radar is best used for short range weather observation. The frequency allows C band radars to create a narrow beam width using a smaller dish. They can even distinguish between liquid and frozen precipitation within rain clouds and eliminate non-meteorological targets from radar data."

Significance of installing C-Band Radar

The proposed C band Doplar Weather Radar in Bengaluru will not only help in protecting the state infrastructure, and state economies of the state during natural disasters but also significantly enhance the accuracy of weather forecast and provide the early warning of severe weather conditions.

Letter addressed to Shobha Karandlaje by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, (Independent charge), Science and Technology. |

Shobha Karandlaje shared the letter addressed to her by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, (Independent charge), Science and Technology as a reply to her request for the doplar radar. JItendra Singh said, "I have been informed by IMD, that one C-Band Doplar Weather radar , having operational range of 250 km, is going to be installed at Bengaluru in this year itself, to strengthen the early warning system benefitting numerous stake holders and public. The site for the radar installation has already been identified and the discussions are on with the state Govt authorities towards acquiring it."

