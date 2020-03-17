How Congress appointed former CJI Ranganath Misra – who gave clean chit to party in 1984 riots – to Rajya Sabha

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government.

Gogoi also led the benches that ruled on matters like Rafale fighter jet deal and entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

A notification announcing his nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," the notification said.

The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi.

Gogoi (65) retired as CJI in November last year after a tenure of a little over 13 months.

He will be the first former Chief Justice of India to be nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President. However, he's not the first CJI to be nominated to Rajya Sabha.