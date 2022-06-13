'How can anyone change history?' Nitish Kumar's dig at BJP on Amit Shah's remark

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday took a jibe at the ally BJP saying that he doesn't understand how anyone can change history, according to NDTV report.

"History is what it is, how can anyone change it?" he said when asked to comment on Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that it's time to revisit history books as historians have focussed only on Mughals so far, ignoring other glorious empires.

When a reporter asked what he thought of Shah's suggestion, the amused Bihar CM said, "Will you change history then? I don't understand how one can change it. History is history."

Language is a different issue but you can't change the fundamental history, he said when pointed out on the Home Minister's insistence that Mughals have been given disproportionately more importance in history books.

What did Amit Shah say?

Recently, Amit Shah had appealed to historians in the country to resuscitate the glory of the past for the present, saying that it will help in building a bright future.

The Home Minister said that history does not depend on government and that "truth comes into existence if historians start writing correct facts about those who could not get proper space in history".

"Most of the historians in India have given prominence to recording the history of Mughals only, ignoring the glorious rules of many empires like Pandyas, Cholas, Mauryas, Guptas and Ahoms," Shah had said at a recent book launch.

"The Mauryas ruled the whole country -- from Afghanistan to Lanka for 550 years. The Satvahanas ruled for 500 years. The Guptas ruled for 400 years and (Gupta emperor) Samudragupta had for the first time visioned a united India and established an empire with the whole country. But there is no reference book on them," he had said.