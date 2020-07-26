How APJ Abdul Kalam is connected to John Abraham's film 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’

The Indian agencies tried many methods to hide their operations from the US satellite. As the desert of Pokhran provided no cover, artificial sand dunes were created to give it a natural feel.

According to an article in WION, “the thermonuclear device was placed in a shaft code-named ‘White House’, which was over 200 m deep, the fission bomb was placed in a 150 m deep shaft code-named ‘Taj Mahal’, and the first sub-kiloton device in ‘Kumbhkaran’. The first three devices were placed in their respective shafts on 10 May, and the first device to be placed was the sub-kiloton device in the ‘Kumbhkaran’ shaft, which was sealed by the army engineers by 8:30 pm.”

The bombs were flown to Jaisalmer from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai, and from there they were taken to Pokhran through trucks.

Scientists also wore army uniform to stay under the radar. Every attempt was made to show that the Indian Army was going to do its business as usual.

The test opened floodgates of trouble for India: sanctions, economic and military, and interactional isolation. And the immediate challenge was to mitigate international opposition and bridge the trust gap with the US. And immediately after tests, the US suspended the foreign secretary-level talks for the following two years.

The nuclear test was important for India as post-1974; Pakistan had actively started acquiring nuclear weapons. And China was sharing technology and materials with Pakistan and it was publically known. The Indian Armed forces knew very well that the Pakistan Army had nuclear weapons. And so, there was this situation in which India was faced with two nuclear-capable adversaries. There were other geopolitical reasons as well, but the point is that the situation had come to a level where India had to take a decision (to test).

'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' is directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani. According to reports Yogendra Tiku has played the role of Dr Kalam in the film. However, as per John’s statement in the Indian Express, the film has not named the characters as those in real life.

He said, “Besides changing the names of the characters because of rights issues and biopic issues, we couldn’t keep Abdul Kalam’s name or Chidambaram’s name or Kakotkar’s name (all scientists from the Pokhran Test 1998). The plot is 85% true, only my character is fictitious.”