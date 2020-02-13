Outrage over 'phallic' remark about Abdul Kalam, magazine apologises

On Thursday, Outlook magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Ruben Banerjee apologised for an article that was carried in the magazine.
The Outlook wrote: “We carried a column by Omair Ahmad (The Burden of an Unheroic Hero), wherein a disparaging remark was made against former President APJ Abdul Kalam. This ought not have been published. We sincerely regret the editorial oversight.”
The author wrote: “The outrage of the RW tells us all very clearly that I was spot on about what they love in their pet Muslims. Toodles.”
The author wrote: “The outrage of the RW tells us all very clearly that I was spot on about what they love in their pet Muslims. Toodles.”The piece claims that Kalam was 'no hero' and 'merely obeyed his political masters' and the 'tale told of APJ is a weight forced upon Muslims to keep them silent and make their own place.'
