Outrage over 'phallic' remark about Abdul Kalam, magazine apologises

On Thursday, Outlook magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Ruben Banerjee apologised for an article that was carried in the magazine.

The Outlook wrote: “We carried a column by Omair Ahmad (The Burden of an Unheroic Hero), wherein a disparaging remark was made against former President APJ Abdul Kalam. This ought not have been published. We sincerely regret the editorial oversight.”

Banerjee also told a user: “It was as editorial oversight and we are carrying an apology for it. Our gatekeeping failed.”

The author wrote: “The outrage of the RW tells us all very clearly that I was spot on about what they love in their pet Muslims. Toodles.”