Hours after arrest, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and ex-Mayor Sovan Chatterjee admitted in SSKM hospital

Kolkata: Hours after being arrested and shifted to Presidency Correctional House, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee have now been admitted in the Woodburn ward of SSKM hospital. They were shifted in the early hours of Tuesday after complaining of breathlessness.

Madan Mitra's oxygen saturation level of went down, and he was put on oxygen support in the hospital. The TMC MLA had just recovered from COVID-19. Sovan was also given oxygen support as his blood sugar had dropped. According to SSKM hospital sources, both Madan and Sovan are stable.

According to sources, a highly diabetic patient Sovan Chatterjee couldn't take his insulin injection yesterday, having been detained for the entire day at the Nizam Palace before being was sent to Correctional Home.

Baisakhi Banerjee, a close aide of Sovan's said that since morning, the politician had not eaten anything, due to which he fell sick. She is going to meet doctors at SSKM hospital with Chatterjee's medical certificates so that doctors are aware of his medical history.

.

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee was also taken to SSKM hospital but before any medical test was taken back to Presidency Correctional Home. At the time of reporting, Subrata is once again being taken to SSKM hospital.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim also wasn’t well at the correctional home and his daughter Priyadarshini Hakim went to meet him. Talking to the media, Priyadarshini said that more than anything her father is unwell as he can’t serve people of Kolkata during the pandemic.

In other related news, according to advocate Anindo Raut, the party council is slated to move the Calcutta High Court demanding that the stay order regarding the arrests be vacated.

