HORRIFYING! Video Shows Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt Line In Rajasthan

X/@Deadlykalesh

A man sustained severe burn injuries after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension (HT) power line while sitting atop a moving truck in Rajasthan’s Bilawaser. The shocking incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

According to initial reports, the man was seated on the roof of the truck’s cargo area as it moved through a semi-urban stretch when he accidentally touched an overhead HT wire.

Horrifying Visuals Capture Moment Of Impact

The viral footage shows the truck moving forward with the man positioned on top. Within moments, a bright flash is seen as his upper body makes direct contact with the overhead power line.

TW: Sensitive Content

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thick white and grey smoke immediately erupts from the point of contact due to intense electrical arcing. The man’s body jerks violently and appears to stiffen a reaction consistent with high-voltage electrocution. His clothes are seen charring and catching fire as smoke continues to rise.

The visuals show him momentarily locked in place before collapsing, visibly burnt and motionless.

Shifted To Hospital; Condition Unknown

Locals quickly alerted authorities, and the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. His exact medical condition has not yet been officially disclosed.

High-voltage shocks of 11,000 volts can cause deep tissue burns, cardiac arrest and severe muscle spasms.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India records thousands of electrocution-related deaths annually, highlighting the dangers posed by exposed or low-hanging power infrastructure.

Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has once again raised concerns about electrical safety awareness, especially involving heavy vehicles passing under overhead high-tension lines. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident.