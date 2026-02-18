 HORRIFYING! Video Shows Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt Line In Rajasthan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHORRIFYING! Video Shows Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt Line In Rajasthan

HORRIFYING! Video Shows Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt Line In Rajasthan

A man sustained severe burn injuries after coming into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line while sitting atop a moving truck in Rajasthan’s Bilawaser. The incident, captured on video, shows a bright flash and thick smoke as he touches the overhead wire. Locals rushed him to hospital. His condition remains unknown.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
X/@Deadlykalesh

A man sustained severe burn injuries after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension (HT) power line while sitting atop a moving truck in Rajasthan’s Bilawaser. The shocking incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

According to initial reports, the man was seated on the roof of the truck’s cargo area as it moved through a semi-urban stretch when he accidentally touched an overhead HT wire.

Horrifying Visuals Capture Moment Of Impact

The viral footage shows the truck moving forward with the man positioned on top. Within moments, a bright flash is seen as his upper body makes direct contact with the overhead power line.

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Extended Until February 28: Check The Exam Dates And Important Documents Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Extended Until February 28: Check The Exam Dates And Important Documents Here
NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At nta.nic.in/niftee; Here’s How To Challenge The Answer Key
NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At nta.nic.in/niftee; Here’s How To Challenge The Answer Key
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash

TW: Sensitive Content

Thick white and grey smoke immediately erupts from the point of contact due to intense electrical arcing. The man’s body jerks violently and appears to stiffen a reaction consistent with high-voltage electrocution. His clothes are seen charring and catching fire as smoke continues to rise.

The visuals show him momentarily locked in place before collapsing, visibly burnt and motionless.

Shifted To Hospital; Condition Unknown

Locals quickly alerted authorities, and the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. His exact medical condition has not yet been officially disclosed.

High-voltage shocks of 11,000 volts can cause deep tissue burns, cardiac arrest and severe muscle spasms.

Read Also
COVID-19: Rajsthan teacher performs 60 funerals in a year, says 'last month was very hectic,...
article-image

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India records thousands of electrocution-related deaths annually, highlighting the dangers posed by exposed or low-hanging power infrastructure.

Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has once again raised concerns about electrical safety awareness, especially involving heavy vehicles passing under overhead high-tension lines. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Equates Economic Fraud With Heinous Crimes In Bail Ruling
Supreme Court Equates Economic Fraud With Heinous Crimes In Bail Ruling
Delhi Police Book Blinkit For Over Sale Of Oversized 'Stanley Knife'
Delhi Police Book Blinkit For Over Sale Of Oversized 'Stanley Knife'
Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Arrives In India On 5-Day State Visit, To Attend AI...
Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Arrives In India On 5-Day State Visit, To Attend AI...
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
HORRIFYING! Video Shows Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt Line In...
HORRIFYING! Video Shows Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt Line In...