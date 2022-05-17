Hopeful SC will do complete justice: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on court's order in Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque case

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday commenting on Supreme Court's order on Gyanvapi mosque survey case said that we're hopeful SC will do complete justice as grave procedural unfairness happened.

Further he said, "Commissioner didn't give report to lower court judge, petitioner moved application and before notice was given to Muslim side, judge passed order to protect area and limiting namazis to 20."

Owaisi also said, "The order is unfair, we hope SC will completely stay the order and recognise unfairness in ignoring the 1991 Places of Worship Act, Allahabad HC order and sealing without hearing of the other party."

"The order of the trial court was wrong, unfair and illegal," he added.

The Supreme Court today asked the administration in Varanasi to ensure safety of the area where a 'Shivling' had been found in the premises of the city's Gyanvapi mosque. The court, however, said the order wasn't meant to "restrain, restrict, impede access of the Muslims (to the mosque) in any manner for the purpose of namaz or religious observances".

The apex court was hearing an appeal by the Committee Of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi against an order by a trial court in Varanasi on Monday asking the administration to seal off the area where a Shivling was found, and restrict the number of people offering namaz at the mosque to 20. A bench comprising Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha said while it was reducing the ambit of the trial court ruling, it was not a stay on the order.

The court will hear the case next on Thursday.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:33 PM IST