'Hope he clarifies...': Ahead of all-party meeting, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM over free COVID-19 vaccines

In recent days, there seems to be some confusion about how the vaccination process would be carried out. While officials had earlier said that every Indian would get the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently made it clear that there was never a plan to inoculating the entire population of India.

"I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only and then analyse it," said Bhushan. Responding to a question, Bhargava said the purpose of the COVID vaccine drive would be to break the chain of virus transmission.

This has prompted a flurry of comments from Opposition leaders and critics, who took to social media reminding that Union Ministers had, over the last few months, indicated on multiple occasions that all Indians would get free vaccines.

The BJP poll manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and included a promise of free vaccines for all in the state. As this sparked outrage in some quarters, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi had, on October 25, assured that all Indians would be given free COVID-19 vaccines.

