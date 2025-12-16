 J&K Encounter: Cop Dies, Terrorist Injured In Ongoing Gunfight In Udhampur
J&K Encounter: Cop Dies, Terrorist Injured In Ongoing Gunfight In Udhampur

One Jammu and Kashmir Special Operations Group (SOG) policeman, Amjad Pathan, was killed and a terrorist injured during an anti-terrorist operation in Udhampur’s Sohan village. The encounter began following intel on JeM militants’ presence. Two other SOG jawans were injured. The area remains cordoned as security forces continue the operation to eliminate the terrorists.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
J&K Encounter: Cop Dies, Terrorist Injured In Ongoing Gunfight In Udhampur | Representative pic/ IANS

Jammu: One Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed, and a terrorist was reported to be injured on Tuesday in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in J&K’s Udhampur district.

Officials said that one local policeman of the Special Operations Group (SOG) was killed and a terrorist was believed to be injured in a gunfight in the Sohan village in Majalta tehsil of the district.

The constable has been identified as Amjad Pathan, son of Bashrat Khan, a resident of Salva, Mendhar in Poonch district. Two other SOG jawans were injured.

Firing exchanges stopped in the morning, but the area has been put under a tight security cordon, and all escape routes for the terrorists have been plugged.

The encounter started at the village when joint forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of three terrorists believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Army’s Nagrota headquartered White Knight corps said on X, “In an intelligence based operation, Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police and the army engaged terrorists in a gunfight in the general area of Sohan, Udhampur district, fire was exchanged with terrorists and operation is in progress”.

Police said contact was established with the terrorists after they received precise information about them in the remote village. IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said, “A very small SOG team engaged the terrorists! Combing of the forest has been impeded due to darkness and treacherous terrain.”

Officials said the encounter took place in the cordoned village around 6 p.m. Monday and continued for some time, resulting in injuries to one SOG jawan who later succumbed to injuries. One terrorist was also believed to be injured in the initial gunfight, they said, adding the operation was suspended for the night and was resumed with the first light.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and eliminate the hiding terrorists.

