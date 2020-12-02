‘Govt never spoke about vaccinating entire country’: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said there may not be a need to vaccinate the country's entire population against COVID-19 if a critical mass of people are given a shot to break the chain of virus transmission, and made it clear it had never spoken about inoculating everyone.

The Centre also asserted that an ''adverse event'' allegedly suffered by a participant in the clinical trial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by the Serum Institute of India (SII) will not impact in any manner the timeline for its rollout. Also, it said the initial findings of a probe into the event did not necessitate halting of the trials of the vaccine.

Dr.Reddys Laboratories Ltd. and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), meanwhile, announced commencement of adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India after receiving necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, in Himachal Pradesh.