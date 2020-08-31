Hookah, Line and Sinker: Legal Twitter in love with Rajeev Dhawan's hookah after Re 1 verdict

Video calls have opened up our lives to everyone else and we often fail to observe the decorum that we have in office at home. While there have been salacious Zoom calls which have ended up ruining careers, closer home we’ve seen our advocates in a different setting.

So, when the SC imposed a Re 1 fine on Prashant Bhushan as the quantum of punishment for his contempt of court charge, the latter put up a picture posing with his advocate Rajeev Dhavan with a coin.

However, what Legal Twitter was quick to notice was that the picture also had Rajeev Dhawan’s infamous hookah.