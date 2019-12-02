Honey-trapping Case: Cops raid newspaper owner's bar, rescue 67 women and 7 minor boys

Indore: Raids on city businessman and owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper Jitendra Soni aka Jitu Soni’s establishment revealed that he was running a dance bar. Around 67 women and girls and seven minor boys were rescued from the bar.

"An FIR was registered against Jitu Soni, his son Amit Soni, manager of 'My Home' and others under Section 370 (human trafficking) of the IPC,” SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra told reporters.

Besides, police found documents related to the honey traping case, pen drives, CDs, and registries of more than 30 plots valued at Rs 150 crore.

Police also found 36 live and six empty cartridges from Soni’s house which were not of his licensed gun. A case has also been registered against him under the Arms Act.

Soni had got videos of infamous honey trap case involving politicians and senior bureaucrats. He was publishing content of the videos in his newspaper.

Following complaint by Indore Municipal Corporation suspended engineer Harbhajan Singh, a case under the IT Act was registered against Soni on Saturday and later on raids were carried out at his establishments.

While Jitu Soni managed to escape before police reached his bar, his son Amit was arrested.

On Sunday, the office of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami in Indore was sealed by police.

On Monday the police took Amit to Sanjha Lokswami for investigation. Officials said that the office would be opened shortly. Police were likely to produce Amit in local court later in the day for seeking remand.

Meanwhile, the PIL filed in the honey tap case was also heard by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday.