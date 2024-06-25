 'Homage To Those Who Resisted Emergency': PM Modi Targets Congress, Says 'Party Subverted Basic Freedoms, Trampled Over Constitution'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Homage To Those Who Resisted Emergency': PM Modi Targets Congress, Says 'Party Subverted Basic Freedoms, Trampled Over Constitution'

'Homage To Those Who Resisted Emergency': PM Modi Targets Congress, Says 'Party Subverted Basic Freedoms, Trampled Over Constitution'

Former PM Indira Gandhi announced the Emergency on All India Radio late on June 25, 1975, shortly after the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court's verdict against her election. She cited a 'deep conspiracy' as the reason for imposing Emergency and initiated widespread arrests of opposition leaders.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | | X

New Delhi: On the 49th anniversary of the Emergency on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the 'dark days' of the Emergency era under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In a series of tweets on his official account on X, PM Modi paid homage to those who resisted the Emergency back in 1975, calling it a period of darkness. He also criticised the Congress party and its previous governments for undermining basic freedoms and violating the Constitution.

PM Modi Attacks Congress

PM Modi tweeted, "Today is a day to pay homage to all those great men and women who resisted the Emergency. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remind us of how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution of India which every Indian respects greatly."

He accused the Congress of transforming the nation into a jail to retain power, stating, "Just to cling on to power, the then Congress Government disregarded every democratic principle and made the nation into a jail. Any person who disagreed with the Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to target the weakest sections."

Further attacking the Congress, Modi wrote, "Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. These are the same people who have imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a Bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution."

He added, "The mindset which led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive among the same Party which imposed it. They hide their disdain for the Constitution through their tokenism but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again."

Read Also
How Long Do You Want To Rule By Talking About Emergency?: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge While...
article-image

About Emergency

The Emergency, which lasted from 1975 to 1977, was a period marked by the suspension of civil liberties, censorship of the press, and widespread persecution of political opponents under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership. Indira Gandhi announced the Emergency on All India Radio late on June 25, 1975, shortly after the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court's verdict against her election. She cited a "deep conspiracy" as the reason for imposing Emergency and initiated widespread arrests of opposition leaders.

During this time, Gandhi, who had previously won decisively in 1971 and led the liberation of Bangladesh, faced growing instability due to protests and legal challenges. The Gujarat Navnirman agitation, Jayaprakash Narayan's movement, and a railway strike further intensified tensions. Despite the repression of dissent, a galvanised opposition rallied against her, leading to mass arrests of leaders including Jayaprakash Narayan, L K Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Morarji Desai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Residents Struggle To Get Water Amid Ongoing Water Crisis In Delhi; Watch

Residents Struggle To Get Water Amid Ongoing Water Crisis In Delhi; Watch

'Homage To Those Who Resisted Emergency': PM Modi Targets Congress, Says 'Party Subverted Basic...

'Homage To Those Who Resisted Emergency': PM Modi Targets Congress, Says 'Party Subverted Basic...

'Their Total Seats In Last 3 Elections Stand Less Than BJP's Seats In 2024,' Says Union Minister...

'Their Total Seats In Last 3 Elections Stand Less Than BJP's Seats In 2024,' Says Union Minister...

June 25, 1975: On Emergency's 50th Anniversary, Remembering Films, Writers, Activists & Artists Who...

June 25, 1975: On Emergency's 50th Anniversary, Remembering Films, Writers, Activists & Artists Who...

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, 111 Hospitalised In Kallakurichi Illicit Liquor...

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, 111 Hospitalised In Kallakurichi Illicit Liquor...