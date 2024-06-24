How Long Do You Want To Rule By Talking About Emergency?: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge While Slamming PM Modi's Remark

New Delhi: Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emergency remark, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge singled out the centre, questioning how long they want to rule by talking about the emergency.

"He will say this 100 times. Without declaring an emergency, you are doing this. How long do you want to rule by talking about this?" said Kharge.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...Modi Ji tried to break the Constitution, that's why today leaders of all parties have come together and are protesting. There was a Gandhi statue here...they are breaking all democratic norms, that's why… pic.twitter.com/Ti71OvSgLJ — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

"...Modi Ji tried to break the Constitution, that's why today leaders of all parties have come together and are protesting. There was a Gandhi statue here. They are breaking all democratic norms, That's why today we want to show that Modi Ji, you should move ahead according to the Constitution..." he added.

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi Over The 'Emergency' Remark

Slamming PM Modi over the 'emergency' remark, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X and wrote, "The non-biological PM is telling the opposition: substance, not slogans. INDIA is telling him: consensus, not confrontation. The non-biological PM is telling the opposition: discussion, not disruption. INDIA is telling him: Attendance, not absence."

The non-biological PM is telling the Opposition: substance, not slogans.



INDIA is telling him: consensus, not confrontation.



The non-biological PM is telling the Opposition: discussion, not disruption.



INDIA is telling him: attendance, not absence. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 24, 2024

PM Modi Lashes Out At Opposition Over The 21-Long Period Of Emergency

Notably, PM Modi lashed out at the opposition over the emergency while addressing media persons outside the new Parliament building before taking oath as a Member of Parliament.

Recalling the 21-month period of emergency that was implemented in the country on June 25, 1975, PM Modi said the new generation of India will never forget that time when the country was turned into a prison, adding that they will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy so that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again.

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years since the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," he said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to… pic.twitter.com/FelYrEut2s — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

"While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again, which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by stating that the country hopes and expects the opposition to maintain the dignity of democracy, adding that the people want substance, not slogans.