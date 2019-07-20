Holy cows different from commercial cows, government should define it, says Congress Minister

Amritsar: Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has said that "holy cows" are different from the "commercial cows" and central government should define it and devise its policies accordingly.

While speaking on accidents caused by stray cattle, Bajwa on Friday said: "I request all organisations and centre to clearly define "holy cow". Cows protected by Lord Krishna had humps but now cows come from New Zealand, Australia, Israel, they do not have a hump. They are commercial cows."

"So, if some religious head or any organisation gives a clear definition, the governments will make their policies in accordance," he said. Many states impose a heavy penalty on the slaughter and unauthorised sale of cattle and stray cattle often play havoc on crops and are the cause of accidents on highways and roads.