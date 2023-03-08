Holi 2023: PM Modi, President Murmu convey wishes on the festival of colours | Fil

On the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the citizens of India on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!."

होली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के जीवन में हमेशा आनंद और उमंग का रंग बरसे।



Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes on Holi saying

"Hearty best wishes to all the countrymen on Holi, the festival of colour, enthusiasm, joy and gaiety. May this festival of happiness infuse new energy in all of your lives."

रंग, उमंग, हर्ष और उल्लास के त्योहार होली की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



खुशियों का यह त्योहार आप सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। pic.twitter.com/c5rlh0CRAt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2023

While calling the festival one of "gaiety and enthusiasm", President Droupadi Murmu said it symbolises "the vibrant colours and harmony of our diverse society". "I wish that this great festival of colours brings happiness, prosperity and new energy in everyone's life," said President Murmu.

उल्लास और उमंग के पर्व होली की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



स्नेह और भाईचारे का यह त्योहार हमारे विविधतापूर्ण समाज के जीवंत रंगों और सौहार्द का प्रतीक है।



मेरी मंगल कामना है कि रंगों का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his wishes to people on Holi saying, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring happiness, prosperity and lots of happiness in everyone's life. May the foundation of our mutual brotherhood in the society become stronger."

सभी देशवासियों को होली के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रंगों का ये त्योहार आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और ढेर सारी ख़ुशियाँ लाए। समाज में हमारे आपसी भाईचारे की नींव और मज़बूत हो। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared his wishes and said he hopes the festival of Holi unites the country.

"May the festival of Holi fill everyone's life with new colours, may the country be coloured with unity," he said.

होली का त्योहार सबके जीवन में नए रंग भरे, देश पर एकता का रंग चढ़े।



Wishing a very Happy Holi to everyone! pic.twitter.com/3v0mfpGVAR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2023

In the Indian subcontinent, the Holi festival, which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity, anticipates the arrival of spring after winter. The festival commemorates the triumph of good over evil and is observed on two days: Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.