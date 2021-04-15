'Hold remaining Bengal phases in one go': Mamata Banerjee urges EC amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

Amid a rise in the COVID-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission to conduct polls in 8 phases. The CM and Trinamool Congress supremo has urged ECI to consider holding remaining phases in one go. She said, "this will protect people from further exposure to virus."

Several senior Trinamool leaders have accused the Election Commission of drawing out the elections over an unprecedented eight phases. The party has earlier repeatedly accused the Commission of partisanship.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also on Twitter charged the EC and said "It is certainly criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter on part of @ECISVEEP to mandate 8 phase election in WB in middle of worst pandemic. Unbelievable that we are being put through this. Infections, deaths rising everyday."

The CM from a public meeting at Jalpaiguri alleged that the COVID 19 situation is worsening in West Bengal due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.