HM Amit Shah writes to Rattan Lal's wife, says he was brave, dutiful

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote a letter to the wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Northeast Delhi.

"I express grief and deep condolences on the untimely death of your husband," Shah wrote in his letter.

"He was a brave and dutiful policeman who faced tough challenges. Like a true soldier, he has made the supreme sacrifice of his life in the service of the country. The whole nation is with you in this hour of grief," he added.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik paid tribute to Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal took place at New Police Lines here.

The head constable lost his life after clashes broke out between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday.

10 people, including the police head constable, have lost their lives and around 200 been injured in North-East Delhi over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors.