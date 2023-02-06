Historical milestone! Naval pilots carry out landing of Light Combat Aircraft on India-made INS Vikrant

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Historical milestone! Naval LCA lands on INS Vikrant | ANI
In a historical milestone for Indian Navy, Naval Pilots carried out the landing of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) onboard country’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) INS Vikrant on February 6.

It demonstrates India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate Indigenous Aircraft Carrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft. This is a huge milestone towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy.

INS Vikrant

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (IAC I) that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.

The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(with PTI inputs)

