Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) leader Kamlesh Tiwari succumbed to injuries after he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Lucknow on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group. In 2015, Tiwari had made headlines following his alleged derogatory statements against Prophet Muhammad, which had created huge uproar and resulted in massive protests by Muslims across the country. He was also arrested in connection with the case.