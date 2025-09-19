'Hind Ne Hunkara Hai': BJP Releases Song As Part Of PM Modi's 75th Birthday Celebrations - VIDEO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a song on social media as part of PM Modi's grand 75th birthday celebration. Sharing the song, the official handle of BJP posted the lines of the song that play in the video, "Jin haathon se shaasan ka ankush sambhaala hai, unse hi seva karte bhi ho. Janta ka dukh tumse behtar koi kya jaane, kyunki tum bhi hum mein se hi ek ho. Tum desh ko utne hi pyaare, ye jitna hai tumko pyaara. Jayghosh tumhara jab goonja, tab jaan gaya jag saara. Hind ne hunkara, hunkara, hunkara hai... Hind ne hunkara, hunkara, hunkara hai... "

This roughly translates to "the same hands that hold the reins of government serving with dedication. Who can understand the people's pain better than you, because you too are one among us. You are as dear to the nation as the nation is dear to you. When your victory cry echoed, the whole world came to know that India has roared with pride and determination."

In the video, PM Modi has been depicted heroically, flying a jet, paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and receiving honors from world leaders. The video shows how under PM Modi's leadership, sectors like space science, sports, and defense have achieved new milestones.

Notably, on PM Modi's birthday on September 17, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta had launched a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The song, "Namo Pragati Dilli, Baal Swar Se Rashtra Swar Tak," features students singing in 21 different languages.

According to reports, BJP-led state governments have been celebrating PM Modi's 75th birthday with a flurry of schemes and events across the country.