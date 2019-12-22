Himanta: Resolved to make Assamese state language

Guwahati: In yet another example of the Assamese having to hit the streets to make their voices heard and plead to get what should naturally be theirs, the Assam Cabinet has resolved to make Assamese the state lang­uage and allay the fear of people. Elab­o­ra­t­ing on the decision, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced here on Saturday that Assamese will also become a compulsory subject across state till Class X.

“Cabinet resolves Govt of India may by amending Article 345 of Constitution decla­re Assamese language as State language of Assam, excluding Barak Valley, BTAD area and Hill districts. Govt of Assam will bring legislation in next Assembly session making it mandatory that Assamese language should be taught as compulsory sub­ject in all English and other med­i­um schools. However, this law will not apply for Hill district, BTAD, Bodo domin­ated areas and Barak Valley,” Sarma said.

Bodo, Karbi and Bengali will be additional languages in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), an autonomous region in the state, and in Dima Hasao district and Barak valley. The state cabinet move can also be termed as a significant development as people in large numbers, including the intellectual class, were of the opinion that people Assam will lose their identity in the future after the implementa­tion of CAA. This move to make Assamese the state language, say observers, will strengthen BJP's base in post-CAA Assam.

The cabinet has also decided two autono­m­ous councils will be set up in areas dominated by Moran and Motok communi­ties in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. “This will be operational by May next year,” Sarma said.

Besides, the cabinet made several other interesting moves in favour of various com­mu­ni­ties of the state. Among them is to provide special reservation of seats for students belonging to the tea community in colleges and universities. Wages of workers of Assam Tea Corporation in Brahmaputra valley will also be increased.

“We have decided altogether 100 new high schools will be set up in tea gardens of Assam. The construction work for these new high schools will be started within 90 days,” said Sarma.