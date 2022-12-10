Himachal Pradesh set to get its new Chief Minister: Know who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu?

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu | ANI

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's name has been chosen for the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu had headed the Congress campaign committee in the state.

The new chief minister is likely to take oath Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu?

-58-year-old Sukhu, is an MLA (3rd time) from Nadaun in Hamirpur district.

-A Post Graduate M.A (1988), LLB from H.P. University, Sukhu's career in politics kickstarted with Congress wing National Student Union of India (NSUI).

-Sukhu, a former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, is a four-term legislator and is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

-Sukhu is also known as a detractor of Congress veteran and six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, as per sources.

-Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were beside him in the race for the post of chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

(with inputs from PTI)