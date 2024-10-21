Himachal Pradesh: Sanjauli Mosque Committee Begins Demolition Of Illegal Portion In Shimla Following Court Order; Visuals Surface

Shimla: The Sanjauli Mosque case committee Chairman Lucky Mohammad Latif Negi on Monday said that the demolition work of the illegal portion of the mosque would start from the roof of the mosque after the Himachal Waqf Board granted permission for the partial demolition of the Sanjauli Mosque following a court order from the Municipal Corporation Shimla.

Negi said that the demolition would take at least five months because it is winter time and there is a lack of funding to demolish the mosque. He said that people give money to build a mosque but no one is coming forward to demolish it.

Himachal Pradesh: Demolition of an illegal mosque in Sanjauli has commenced following a court order. The mosque committee received permission from the Waqf Board and must complete the demolition within two months pic.twitter.com/yBu7mD5nas — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2024

Further, he said that the mosque committee had written a letter to the Board of Trustees in which permission was sought to start the work of demolishing the mosque because he is also its owner. He said that Kapoor has given permission to demolish it but at the same time has refused to give funding, so it will take us more time to demolish it.

About The Court's Instructions

As per the court's instructions, two months' time has been given, however, he has asked for more time and he is saying that he will take an extension in this matter from the court.

At the same time, Negi said that he has also informed the Superintendent of Police of Shimla and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner about this matter through telephone.

Order Of Demolition Given By The Municipal Corporation Court

After the protests that took place about two months ago by Hindu organizations regarding the demolition and legalization of the mosque, the Municipal Corporation Court ordered on October 5 that the mosque be demolished, in which the order was given to demolish the three unauthorized floors of the mosque, although the mosque committee itself had requested to demolish two floors of this illegal construction so that brotherhood remains in the society and communal harmony is not destroyed in any way.

The Himachal Muslim Organization has talked about taking this matter to the court of Shimla Municipal Corporation and the decision of the court will be heard in the Tablet Authority, on this the committee's president Mohammad Latif said that all the people are free to go to court in this matter, they cannot be stopped in any way, but this decision of the committee is to maintain social harmony.

Negi said that 99 percent of the people of the Muslim community of Shimla district are with him and all the people of the Hindu community are also in his support so that mutual brotherhood remains.