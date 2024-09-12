Himachal Pradesh Sees Communal Din For 1st Time

Shimla: It is for the first time in the history of Himachal that communal tension has erupted over the issue of the illegal construction of a mosque on the outskirts of Shimla -- the Sanjauli hills. The police clamped prohibitory orders even as the protestors clashed with police which, in turn, took recourse to lathi charge and water canons to regulate the crowd, leading to injuries to some.

The controversy has created a wedge between Congress party's local MLA, Harish Janartha, and rural development minister, Anirudh Singh, which has given an opportunity to the BJP and Right Wing outfits to fish in the troubled waters and demand the demolition of the illegal structure. The protestors brandished Tricolours in their hands and raised slogans like "Himachal Ne Thana Hai, Devbhoomi Ko Bachana Hai", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

The controversy stems from the construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area, which locals allege is illegal. The Waqf Board, however, asserts its ownership rights and the matter is currently in consideration in the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's court, with the next hearing set for October 5. Tension heightened following a violent incident in the nearby Malyana area, prompting authorities to enhance security in the region.

Local residents, along with right-wing groups, organized protests, demanding the mosque's demolition. The controversy has also ignited political debates, with some suggesting that the protests are being driven by political motives. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has supported the right of the people to protest but appealed to them to do it peacefully without damaging public property.

CM’s media advisor, Naresh Chuhan, has accused the BJP of making it a national issue, though it has no communal angle to it. But, curiously, one of the ministers, Anirudh, took the stand that the mosque was not built in 1950 and the illegal construction started in 2010 under the nose of the municipal corporation; hence it should be demolished. But local Congress MLA Janratha is opposed to creating communal tension and favours a peaceful solution.

The fallout of the controversy has been significant, both socially and politically. On the social front, the controversy has deepened communal divisions in the area, with concerns over the possibility of more clashes. The issue has also drawn attention from political circles, with accusations that the protests are politically motivated to stoke communal tension for electoral gains. The incident has turned into a flashpoint, bringing into question local governance, law enforcement, and the influence of political agendas on sensitive religious issues.

The protest against the mosque exploded on August 30 when a group of individuals from the minority community allegedly attacked businessman Yashpal Singh and several other traders in Malyana, using rods and sticks thereby injuring four people. Officials say that most of the accused are from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and one person is from Dehradun.

The Maulvi of the five-storeyed mosque has claimed that the structure dates back to 1947 while the extended construction took place after 2007 which is being disputed. The outcome of the court proceedings is likely to shape the future of the controversy, as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

