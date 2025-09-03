Celebrating Dr Bhupen Hazarika: The Voice And Soul Of Assam On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Dr Bhupen Hazarika |

Dr Bhupen Hazarika was not only a legendary figure in Assam but also one of the most celebrated personalities in India’s northeast—and indeed, in the entire country. A true sage, he excelled as a poet, singer, lyricist, composer, director, actor, and cultural ambassador.

He was also a visionary who used art as a bridge between communities, languages, and nations. Above all, he was a voice that lived in the hearts of the Assamese people—a voice that spoke of their struggles, dreams, and identities.

Early Life and Cultural Roots: Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, Bhupen Hazarika grew up in a family deeply connected to education and culture. His father, Nilakantha Hazarika, served in the Assam government’s education department, which meant frequent transfers across the state. These constant relocations exposed young Bhupen to the diverse landscapes, languages, and traditions of Assam, shaping his artistic sensibilities from an early age.

When he was about seven years old, his father’s posting brought the family to Tezpur, a culturally vibrant town known as the “cultural capital” of Assam. Tezpur at that time was buzzing with theatre groups, literary gatherings, musical performances, and social reform movements. The city was home to some of Assam’s most prominent cultural personalities, and it was here that Bhupen’s destiny began to take shape.

Meeting the Icons of Assam: In Tezpur, Bhupen encountered towering figures who would profoundly influence his life. One of them was Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rava, a renowned artist, social reformer, freedom fighter, and sportsman; another was Rupkowar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the pioneer of Assamese cinema and creator of the first Assamese film, Joymoti (1935).

One unforgettable evening, a car stopped in front of the Hazarika residence, and out stepped Rava and Agarwala. They requested young Bhupen to sing for two Assamese plays under the Senola Company, Joymoti and Sonit Kuwari. His father agreed, and from that moment, Bishnu Prasad Rava began training the boy—not just in music, but in understanding the deeper meaning of art and its role in society.

The First Recording, A Beginning of Greatness: Even as a child, Bhupen’s voice carried a depth and charm far beyond his years. His rendition of Rava’s song ‘Bishwa Re Chande Chande’ impressed his mentor so much that, at just nine years old, Bhupen was taken to Calcutta (now Kolkata) to record his first song, ‘Kakhote Kolosi Loi Jai O Rosoki Bai’, with lyrics, composition, and music by Bishnu Rava himself.

This recording marked the first milestone in a journey that would span over seven decades. Through the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), where Agarwala and Rava served as presidents, Bhupen was introduced to the cultural heartbeat of Assam, its folk traditions, rural life, and struggles. These influences would later become the backbone of his music and storytelling.

Venturing into Cinema: The magic of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s Joymoti never left Bhupen. Inspired by it, and with guidance from Bishnu Rava and Natasurjya Phani Sarma, he stepped into filmmaking. In 1956, he directed his debut film, ‘Era Bator Sur’, for which he also composed the music. The film was a landmark in Assamese cinema, combining storytelling, music, and social messages in a way that only Bhupen could.

Thereafter, he was unstoppable. His works combined lyrical beauty with themes of human dignity, justice, and love for the land. He received the National Award for Best Music Direction for ‘Chameli Memsaab’ and the Best Director Award for ‘Sakuntala’.

A Mark on the National Stage: While the Assamese cinema was his first love, Dr Hazarika’s talent soon drew him to the Hindi film industry. In Bollywood, he composed and directed music for memorable films like ‘Aarop’, ‘Rudaali’, ‘Daman’, and others. His haunting melodies in ‘Rudaali’, particularly ‘Dil Hoom Hoom Kare’, remain unforgettable even today. Many of these works earned him National Film Awards.

His collaborations were legendary. He worked with some of India’s greatest voices, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Suman Kalyanpur, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and Hemanta Kumar. His compositions carried a unique blend of Assamese folk traditions, Indian classical elements, and global musical influences, making them timeless.

His Philosophy and Message through his Work: What made Dr Bhupen Hazarika truly exceptional was not just his talent but his vision. His songs were often infused with themes of unity, equality, and humanity. He believed music could be a tool for social change — a way to heal divisions and inspire people. Many of his compositions addressed issues like poverty, injustice, and communal harmony, transcending linguistic and cultural boundaries.

He was also a cultural ambassador, representing India on international platforms, including events in the United States, Japan, and Europe. Wherever he went, he carried Assam with him — through his words, melodies, and the stories he told.

Awards, Recognition, and Lasting Legacy: Over the course of his illustrious career, Dr Hazarika received numerous awards, including the Padma Shri (1977), Padma Bhushan (2001), and, posthumously, the Bharat Ratna (2019) — India’s highest civilian honour. His crowning glory in cinema was receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the nation’s highest award for contributions to Indian cinema.

But beyond these honours, his real achievement was how deeply he touched the hearts of millions. His voice became synonymous with Assamese pride and identity, while his works connected the region to the rest of India and the world.

Remembering the Legend: As we celebrate his 100th birth anniversary, we remember Dr Bhupen Hazarika not just as a singer or filmmaker, but as a complete cultural institution — a poet of the people, a storyteller of the land, and a bridge between cultures.

His voice, filled with warmth and truth, will continue to inspire generations. Dr Bhupen Hazarika was, and will always remain, the pride of Assam. His songs will forever carry the smell of the Brahmaputra and the heartbeat of the people of Assam.

The writer is MLA, Tezpur, and son of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rava.