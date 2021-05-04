Himachal Pradesh ropes in 4th and 5th year MBBS students for COVID-19 duty with Rs 3,000 incentive; Twitter in shock

The second wave of COVID-19 has put tremendous pressure on India's healthcare infrastructure. The hospitals are full, doctors, nurses and those involved in the medical field are stretched to the limit. To tackle the burden on the existing healthcare system, the Central government has allowed state governments to enlist help of medical interns in the battle against COVID-19.
And, just a day after Centre’s announcement, the Himachal Pradesh government had decided to deploy final year students from MBBS, nursing students and contractual doctors for COVID-19 duties.
According to reports, the Himachal Pradesh government in its order said that the 4th and 5th year MBBS students, contractual doctors and nursing students will remain deputed on COVID-19 duties till June 30, 2021.
The Himachal Pradesh government order, which is doing rounds on social media, states that 4th and 5th year MBBS students and contractual doctors will be given an incentive of Rs 3,000 per month. While, nursing students, contractual laboratory staff and GNM 3rd year students will be given Rs 1,500 per month for COVID-19 duties at government medical colleges and hospitals.
But, the Himachal Pradesh government's order has met with netizens' ire, who have expressed shock at the incentive being paid to these students. Many took to Twitter to vent out their rage.
"Blood boils seeing this. What a respect for medical profession on those champion NEET crackers. Even sweeper have 3-fold higher salary! Fault of Covidiots & govt failure is kept on young grooming shoulder. Those who advices @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan must work in Covid ICU first!," one user tweeted.
"It's costing people lakhs to get a hospital bed, and you can’t pay pennies to people for risking their lives! Shame on the govt of Himachal," another user said.
