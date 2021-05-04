Himachal Pradesh ropes in 4th and 5th year MBBS students for COVID-19 duty with Rs 3,000 incentive; Twitter in shock

The second wave of COVID-19 has put tremendous pressure on India's healthcare infrastructure. The hospitals are full, doctors, nurses and those involved in the medical field are stretched to the limit. To tackle the burden on the existing healthcare system, the Central government has allowed state governments to enlist help of medical interns in the battle against COVID-19.

And, just a day after Centre’s announcement, the Himachal Pradesh government had decided to deploy final year students from MBBS, nursing students and contractual doctors for COVID-19 duties.

According to reports, the Himachal Pradesh government in its order said that the 4th and 5th year MBBS students, contractual doctors and nursing students will remain deputed on COVID-19 duties till June 30, 2021.