India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525
India

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh: One dies, five injured in road accident at GaraMod

As per Bilaspur SP, Saju Ram Rana, the accident occurred due to overspeeding and the driver is absconding.
ANI
A 25-year-old woman died and five others sustained injuries in a bus accident at GaraMod interstate border near Swarghat in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, said the police.

As per Bilaspur SP, Saju Ram Rana, the accident occurred due to overspeeding and the driver is absconding.

Both the buses were on way from Manali to Chandigarh which went out of control near Gara Moda in the Swarghat area of Bilaspur district on the Himachal and Punjab border. In both the buses, 90 passengers were travelling.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
