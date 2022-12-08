Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Here is the latest update on the VIP seats

FPJ

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh vote counting trends of the Election Commission of India show that Congress is leading in 39 seats and BJP in 27. While, the BJP rebels are leading from their respective constituencies as Independent candidates.

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday.In Himachal, there are 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.

The elections for 68 assembly seats in the state were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.

The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle.

We are currently providing you with details on Himachal Pradesh's VIP seat trends.

CM Jairam Thakur leading in Seraj

Minister Suresh Bhardwaj (BJP) trailing from Kasumpti (Shimla)

BJP's Anil Sharma leads from Mandi

Congress's Vikramaditya Singh, son of ex-CM Virbhadra Singh, leading in Shimla Rural