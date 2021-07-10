Himachal Pradesh: Despite Centre's warning, large number of tourists flock Kasauli, police issue challans; see pics

Despite union health minister's recent warning of nullifying ease of restrictions, many tourists flocked at Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli after the state government eased restrictions in wake of COVID-19.

Many tourist have been visiting the spot, espescially on weekends. However the police are issuing challans to tourists not following mask protocol, said a local staying in the area.

The Union Health Ministry earlier this week had warned of nullifying the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with while referring to the recent incidents of overcrowding at hillstations in Manal, Shimla, Mussourie and markets in Delhi, Mumbai.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry while addressing the media said people travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Referring to the massive footfall of people in hill stations, Health Ministry stated that gross violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains so far.

While, Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said that the pictures from hill stations are frightening and asserted that people should follow norms to avoid spread of virus.