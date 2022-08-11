Himachal Pradesh: No-confidence motion against Jai Ram Thakur govt defected by voice vote

Jai Ram Thakur | ANI

Congress' motion of no confidence against Jai Ram Thakur government was defeated in assembly on Thursday. The debate on the no-confidence motion brought by the Congress and the CPM against the BJP-led state government began at 11 am on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session.

Starting the debate, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the BJP government. He said 354 murders, 1,574 rapes and 7,406 molestation cases have so far been reported in the hill state under the Thakur-led government.

The notice for the motion was given by 22 Congress MLAs and the lone CPM legislator in the assembly on Wednesday.

The speaker told the House on Wednesday that the notice was given at 9.50 am under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

"The notice stated the House expresses no confidence in the council of ministers as the government fails on all fronts," the speaker had said.

The BJP has 43 MLAs in the 68-member House, while the Congress has 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA.