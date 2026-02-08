 ‘Sacred Institution Must Not Be Maligned’: Rijiju Backs Dalai Lama Amid Epstein Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Sacred Institution Must Not Be Maligned’: Rijiju Backs Dalai Lama Amid Epstein Row

‘Sacred Institution Must Not Be Maligned’: Rijiju Backs Dalai Lama Amid Epstein Row

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Dalai Lama after reports linked the spiritual leader to the Epstein files, urging people not to malign the “sacred institution.” His remarks followed the Dalai Lama office’s denial of any meeting with Epstein. Rijiju also warned against becoming “casualties” of immoral lifestyles and controversial narratives.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju | PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has come out in support of the Dalai Lama after the Tibetan spiritual leader’s office rejected reports attempting to link him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Rijiju cautioned against associating the “revered institution” of the Dalai Lama with controversies that could harm its sanctity.

In a statement responding to Dalai Lama's X post, Rijiju said the institution “should not be casually linked with the ‘Epstein Files’ or any other issues, with the motive of damaging the sacred institution.” He further remarked that society “shouldn’t become the casualties of immoral lifestyle, hookup culture and unconventional relationships.”

The minister’s reaction follows a clarification issued by the Dalai Lama’s office stating that His Holiness never met Epstein and had not authorised any interaction with him. The denial came after media reports claimed the Dalai Lama’s name appeared multiple times in documents released by the United States Department of Justice as part of the Epstein case files.

Read Also
'Dalai Lama Never Met Jeffrey Epstein': Tibetan Spiritual Leader's Office Amid Claims Linking Him To...
article-image

The controversy resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny of the records, which reportedly reference several global political and business figures. While speculation circulated about indirect links, the Dalai Lama’s office categorically dismissed the claims as misleading.

FPJ Shorts
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety Audit
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety Audit
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
ENG Vs NEP: Nepal Fall Short Of Biggest Upset In T20 World Cup History, England Win Final Over Thriller At Wankhede
ENG Vs NEP: Nepal Fall Short Of Biggest Upset In T20 World Cup History, England Win Final Over Thriller At Wankhede
Sena UBT's Milind Narvekar Demands Helipad On Atal Setu After Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos; Urges Emergency Arrangements For Mid-Sea Rescue
Sena UBT's Milind Narvekar Demands Helipad On Atal Setu After Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos; Urges Emergency Arrangements For Mid-Sea Rescue

Rijiju’s intervention adds political backing to the spiritual leader at a time when discussions surrounding the documents continue to generate debate across media and social platforms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Sacred Institution Must Not Be Maligned’: Rijiju Backs Dalai Lama Amid Epstein Row
‘Sacred Institution Must Not Be Maligned’: Rijiju Backs Dalai Lama Amid Epstein Row
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety...
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety...
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’: Bhagwat Says Hindus Worldwide Will Stand With...
‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’: Bhagwat Says Hindus Worldwide Will Stand With...
'EC Should Hoist BJP's Flag': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'Misuse' Of Form 7
'EC Should Hoist BJP's Flag': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'Misuse' Of Form 7