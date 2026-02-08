‘Sacred Institution Must Not Be Maligned’: Rijiju Backs Dalai Lama Amid Epstein Row

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju | PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has come out in support of the Dalai Lama after the Tibetan spiritual leader’s office rejected reports attempting to link him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Rijiju cautioned against associating the “revered institution” of the Dalai Lama with controversies that could harm its sanctity.

In a statement responding to Dalai Lama's X post, Rijiju said the institution “should not be casually linked with the ‘Epstein Files’ or any other issues, with the motive of damaging the sacred institution.” He further remarked that society “shouldn’t become the casualties of immoral lifestyle, hookup culture and unconventional relationships.”

The minister’s reaction follows a clarification issued by the Dalai Lama’s office stating that His Holiness never met Epstein and had not authorised any interaction with him. The denial came after media reports claimed the Dalai Lama’s name appeared multiple times in documents released by the United States Department of Justice as part of the Epstein case files.

The controversy resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny of the records, which reportedly reference several global political and business figures. While speculation circulated about indirect links, the Dalai Lama’s office categorically dismissed the claims as misleading.

Rijiju’s intervention adds political backing to the spiritual leader at a time when discussions surrounding the documents continue to generate debate across media and social platforms.