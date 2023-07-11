Himachal Floods Videos & Pictures: Bridge Connecting Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib & Shiv Mandir Damaged Due To Heavy Water Flow Of Parvati River |

Himachal Pradesh: The rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. Nature's fury in the state has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours, reported ANI. Tourists were stranded in parts of the hill-state, with the loss of infrastructure estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs. 4,000 crore.

Visuals of the nature's fury damaging bridges and roads have surfaced all over the internet. The water flow is so speedy and heavy that nothing can be seen obstructing its way. The bridge connecting Gurudwara Sri Manikaran Sahib and Shiv Mandir can be seen damaged in a viral video due to heavy flow water of Parvati river.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another visual shows a hotel structure collapsing like a pack of cards due to heavy flow of water in Manali.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Charaniya Bridge of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh was washed away due to very heavy water flow from the river.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another visual from Kullu, a truck can be seen carried away in the fast flowing Beas river just as if it is a toy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A road can be seen caving in from the side as heavy water flow hits it with great speed. Parts of the road can be seen slipping into the flow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The famous Panchvaktra Shiv Temple in Mandi district by the banks of the Beas river can be seen partially submerged in the heavy flow of water.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IMD Issues Red & Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.

"A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours," said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to the Himachal CM on the prevailing situation, assuring full support from the Centre.