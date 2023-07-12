Himachal Floods: Drone Visuals Show Part Of NH Washed Away & Destruction Caused In Manali

Screengrab from the video | ANI

Himachal Pradesh, which has seen large-scale flooding and destruction of property in the last few days, has been worst hit due to the deluge caused by torrential rains in the northern Indian states of Uttarkhand, Punjab, Jammu and Delhi. Visuals of roads caved in, vehicles washed away, houses swept away due to the heavy floods and landslides have surfaced from the state and region since last week. Now, a new video gives an aerial view of the destruction caused by the disastrous floods in Himachal's Manali. The video shows how a part of the Kullu-Manali National Highway was washed away due to the strong flood current and the aftermath. Besides, the video shows vehicles stranded and the disruption of normal life in the region.

Watch the video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch: A tourist stuck in Manali talks about the floods and how they are stranded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Due to incessant rains in the district, water will be released from Pandoh Dam (Mandi) from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. People are appealed not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam areas for the next few days, appealed Nurpur Police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NDRF teams deployed in 4 North Indian states

A total of 39 NDRF teams have been deployed in four north Indian states to tackle the heavy rains and floods that have been battering these regions since Saturday. While 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are working in Punjab, a dozen are deployed in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Uttarakhand and five in Haryana, reported news agency PTI.

PM Modi takes stock of situation

Torrential rains continued to wreak havoc in north India on Monday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with senior ministers and officials to take stock of the situation, reported PTI.

(With agency inputs)