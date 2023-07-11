Himachal Reels Under Monsoon Fury; Landslides & Floods Wreak Havoc

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
As nature unfurled its fury in the country this monsoon, deaths of 30 people and damages worth ₹3,000 crore, have been reported only from Himachal Pradesh.
ANI
According to NDTV, the state's capital Shimla reported the highest number of casualties with 11 dead.
ANI
In picture: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inspects the Ghalual bridge on the Una-Hoshiarpur road which was damaged due to heavy rainfall on Sunday.
ANI
Over 500 tourists are reportedly stranded in various places including, Chandertal, Pagal Nallah, and other places in Lahaul and Spiti. This has occurred after landslides cut off access to these areas.
PTI
Terrifying Videos spreading on social media has captured the havoc created by the heavy rains.
PTI
As floodwaters entered Thunag town in Mandi in Kullu, vehicles including trucks were swept away.
ANI
At Ashwani Khad in Solan, a landslide was followed by a three-storey hotel collapsing and sinking in Manali.
In picture: The Mandi administration set up a relief camp at Beas Sadan to provide food, medicine, and sleeping facilities to those affected by the floods.
ANI
The camp is for those people whose houses have been submerged in the Beas River or who were living in low-lying areas.
ANI
In picture: Pathankot Chamba NH blocked near Banikhet due to development of cracks in the road.
HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police/Twitter
In picture: A culvert built on the Jalandhari river near Harshil in Uttarkashi has been washed away due to the flood in the river. This bridge connects the trek route between Harshil and Chitkul in Himachal.
12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Himachal Pradesh.
According to officials, the NDRF rescued 515 labourers stranded in a waterlogged slum in Una district.
ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for "extremely heavy rain" in the state on Monday.
Warning was issued for widespread flooding and damage to property.
In picture: Restoration work on the closed railway track between Koti and Sanwara Railway Stations is underway following heavy rainfall, which led to an immense flood, on Friday.
ANI
The SDRF,NDRF and State police is working tirelessly to improve the situation.
