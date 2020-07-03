Highest infection as tests hit new high of 2.42 lakh

New Delhi

A record number of 20,903 persons were found infected with the Covid-19 virus in a day on Friday even as 2,41,576 persons underwent testing to raise the total persons checked so far to 92.98 lakh.

So far, 6.47 lakh persons have been tested with the positive symptoms, while 2.37 lakh of them are still under treatment in the hospitals across the country while 3,93,869 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals, over 20,000 in the past 24 hours. The lowest 432 were hospitalised since Thursday.

The death toll in the country rose to 18,213, with as many as 479 succumbing to the dreaded virus in the past 24 hours.

Virus update

Total cases: 6,47,524

Active cases: 2,37,333

Recovered: 3,93,869

New cases

Gujarat: 687

Tamil Nadu: 4,329

Delhi: 2,520

Rajasthan: 390

Madhya Pradesh: 191

Uttar Pradesh: 972

West Bengal: 669

Haryana: 494

Karnataka: 1,694

Telangana: 1,103

J&K: 170

Bihar: 229

Andhra Pradesh: 837

Total cases: (Friday 21,556 vs 21,110 Thursday) Recovered: 13,900

Deaths: 452

—Firstsquawk covid Tracker

Zydus vaccine gets DCGI nod for human clinical trial

Zydus vaccine for COVID-19 (ZyCoV-D) has successfully completed pre-clinical development and received permission to initiate human clinical trials. The vaccine is found to be immunogenic in multiple animal species. Antibodies produced in animal studies are able to completely neutralize the wild type virus, a firm statement said.

Preclinical toxicity studies find the vaccine to be well tolerated, safe and immunogenic and the company plans to start the human clinical trials in July 2020.