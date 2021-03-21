Highest daily Covid tally in 2021

New Delhi
India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.
Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96%, the data stated.
The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, it showed. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26.
The number of recoveries surged to 1,11,30,288, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.38 per cent, the data stated. The ICMR said 23,35,65,119 samples have been tested till March 20 with 11,33,602 samples being tested on Saturday. The 197 new fatalities include 92 from Maharashtra, 38 from Punjab, 15 from Kerala and 11 from Chhattisgarh.
Vardhan: 6 crore vaccine doses sent to 76 nations, 4.5 crore administered in India
Over 6 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been sent to 76 nations, while 4.5 crore doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country till now, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. He called for making the vaccination drive a "Jan Aandolan" (mass movement).
"Until this morning, nearly 4.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given to the people in this country. More than six crore doses have been sent to 76 nations," Vardhan said during a media interaction at the Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH) in Chandigarh. In a major boost to entrepreneurship in life sciences, Vardhan, the Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, inaugurated IMTECH Bio-Innovation Centre, an extension of the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC)-CCMB, Hyderabad. The aim of the IMTECH Bio-Innovation Centre is to become a hub for life sciences, biotechnology start-ups and MSMEs from all over the country in a short span of time.
Virus Tidbits
-- Second wave of Covid-19 has begun: Karnataka Health Minister
-- Enhance testing, ensure adequate care facilities in view of Kumbh: Centre to Uttarakhand govt
-- With medical team around, 4 Covid-19 patients answer MP exam
-- A person cannot donate blood for 28 days after taking last jab of vaccine: order
-- 18 test positive in Goa orphanage
-- Delhi Prisons steps up efforts to tackle Covid-19 as inmates return
-- Schools in Tamil Nadu for classes 9, 10, 11 to remain closed until further orders
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)