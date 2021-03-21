Highest daily Covid tally in 2021

New Delhi

India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96%, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, it showed. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26.

The number of recoveries surged to 1,11,30,288, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.38 per cent, the data stated. The ICMR said 23,35,65,119 samples have been tested till March 20 with 11,33,602 samples being tested on Saturday. The 197 new fatalities include 92 from Maharashtra, 38 from Punjab, 15 from Kerala and 11 from Chhattisgarh.