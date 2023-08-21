 High Drama In Delhi Hospital As DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stages Sit-In, Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet Victim' (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHigh Drama In Delhi Hospital As DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stages Sit-In, Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet Victim' (WATCH)

High Drama In Delhi Hospital As DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stages Sit-In, Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet Victim' (WATCH)

The DCW chief alleged that she was stopped from meeting the victim.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal on Monday (August 21) reached the hospital to meet the minor girl who was raped by a senior Delhi government official working in the Women and Child Development department. However, the DCW chief alleged that she was stopped from meeting the victim.

In videos on X (formerly Twitter), Maliwal is seen in an intense argument with the security officials. She can be heard asking why was Delhi police not allowing her to meet the victim and criticised the police for not arresting the accused, even after over a week since the case was filed against accused.

Swati Maliwal demands arrest of accused

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal demanded the arres of the accused and

Read Also
DCW Official Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl: CM Arvind Kejriwal Orders Suspension Of Accused
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka's Shivamogga

WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka's Shivamogga

Delhi Minor Girl Raped: Police Detain Accused DCW Official After Questioning; Visuals Surface

Delhi Minor Girl Raped: Police Detain Accused DCW Official After Questioning; Visuals Surface

WATCH: ‘Chandrayaan 3 Will Be A Grand Success,’ Says Former ISRO Chief K Sivan Ahead Of Soft...

WATCH: ‘Chandrayaan 3 Will Be A Grand Success,’ Says Former ISRO Chief K Sivan Ahead Of Soft...

High Drama In Delhi Hospital As DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stages Sit-In, Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet...

High Drama In Delhi Hospital As DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stages Sit-In, Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet...

WATCH: Delhi Police Conduct Mock Drill To Review Traffic Arrangements Ahead Of G20 Summit

WATCH: Delhi Police Conduct Mock Drill To Review Traffic Arrangements Ahead Of G20 Summit