High Drama In Delhi Hospital As DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stages Sit-In, Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet Victim' (WATCH)

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal on Monday (August 21) reached the hospital to meet the minor girl who was raped by a senior Delhi government official working in the Women and Child Development department. However, the DCW chief alleged that she was stopped from meeting the victim.

In videos on X (formerly Twitter), Maliwal is seen in an intense argument with the security officials. She can be heard asking why was Delhi police not allowing her to meet the victim and criticised the police for not arresting the accused, even after over a week since the case was filed against accused.

Swati Maliwal demands arrest of accused

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal demanded the arres of the accused and

