Kerala Shocker: 19-Yr-Old POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With Belt Tightened Around Her Neck

Idukki (Kerala): A POCSO case survivor was found dead with a belt tightened around her neck at Erattayar near Kattappana in this on Tuesday, police said.

About The Victim

The 19-year-old woman, belonging to a financially poor family, was a survivor of a POCSO case registered two years ago. The police have not revealed the details of that case.

"She was found dead on her bed in the house by a relative this morning. Family members thought she was sleeping in the room. They opened the door when their repeated calls went unanswered," a police officer said.

He added, "a belt was found tightly circled around the neck of her motionless body."

The police have sought the assistance of forensic experts, and the cause of death can only be revealed after their reports and the medical test results come, the officer added.

The woman is survived by her father, mother, and two brothers.