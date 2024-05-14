 Kerala Shocker: 19-Yr-Old POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With Belt Tightened Around Her Neck
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Shocker: 19-Yr-Old POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With Belt Tightened Around Her Neck

Kerala Shocker: 19-Yr-Old POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With Belt Tightened Around Her Neck

The 19-year-old woman, belonging to a financially poor family, was a survivor of a POCSO case registered two years ago.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Idukki (Kerala): A POCSO case survivor was found dead with a belt tightened around her neck at Erattayar near Kattappana in this on Tuesday, police said.

About The Victim

The 19-year-old woman, belonging to a financially poor family, was a survivor of a POCSO case registered two years ago. The police have not revealed the details of that case.

Read Also
Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Year-Old Man To 10 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Daughter
article-image

"She was found dead on her bed in the house by a relative this morning. Family members thought she was sleeping in the room. They opened the door when their repeated calls went unanswered," a police officer said.

He added, "a belt was found tightly circled around the neck of her motionless body."

The police have sought the assistance of forensic experts, and the cause of death can only be revealed after their reports and the medical test results come, the officer added.

The woman is survived by her father, mother, and two brothers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Shocker: 19-Yr-Old POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With Belt Tightened Around Her Neck

Kerala Shocker: 19-Yr-Old POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With Belt Tightened Around Her Neck

Kurkure Divorce: Did UP Wife Demand To End Relationship After Husband Forgot Getting Her The Desi...

Kurkure Divorce: Did UP Wife Demand To End Relationship After Husband Forgot Getting Her The Desi...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 14, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-415 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 14, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-415 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Live Breaking News Updates: 8 Tourists Missing After Drowning Incident At Poicha Village Near...

Live Breaking News Updates: 8 Tourists Missing After Drowning Incident At Poicha Village Near...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 14, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 14, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...