Bangaon Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Full Schedule | FPJ

Bangaon is one of the important seats out of 42 in theWest Bengal Lok Sabha elections. This constituency is an SC reserved constituency that was formed in 2009 and has a literacy rate of 73.54 percent and is set to witness polls on May 20th during the 5th phase of the election. This seat has seven assembly constituencies spanning two districts: Nadia, which includes Kalyani and Haringhata constituencies, and North 24 Parganas district, which includes Bagdah, Bongaon Uttar, Bongaon Dakshin, Gaighata, and Swarupnagar constituencies. As per the last 2021 Assembly Elections, Swarupnagar assembly seat was won by the AITMC and the rest were in BJP’s hand.

Key Competitors

Ever since 2009, this seat was a stronghold of the AITMC until in 2019, Shantanu Thakur from the BJP seized control of the constituency. In this year’s general elections, the BJP has again fielded Shantanu Thakur against AITMC’s Biswajit Das, who is eyeing regaining its stronghold in this election.

Previous Polls Archive

In the 2019 general election, Shantanu Thakur from the BJP secured 6,87,622 votes with 48.85 percent of the vote share, defeating AITMC’s Mamata Thakur by a margin of 1,11,594 votes, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress’ stronghold in the constituency.

In the 2014 elections, AITMC’s Kapil Krishna Thakur, with 43.28 percent of the vote share and 5,51,213 votes, defeated CPI(M)’s Debesh Das with 1,46,601 marginal votes.

In 2009, Gobinda Chandra Naskar from AITMC, with 5,46,596 votes and 50.69 percent of the vote share, defeated CPI(M)’s Asim Bala with 92,826 marginal votes.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.