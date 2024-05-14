'The Day I Do Hindu-Muslim...': PM Modi Breaks Silence On Controversial Infiltrator Remark (VIDEO)

PM Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on the controversial infiltrator remark targetting Muslims in an interview with News18 on Tuesday.

In the video interview, PM Modi said that the day he will start doing Hindu-Muslim, he will not be in public life.

While speaking in his constituency in UP’s Varanasi, PM Modi said, “I am shocked. Who told you that Muslims are known for having more kids? Why this injustice to Muslims? We have this issue in poor families. They are unable to send their kids to school. Irrespective of religion, poor families have more kids. I never said Hindu or Muslim. I said have as many kids as you want but you should be able to raise them well. Don't create a situation where the government has to intervene and take care of them. I believe the people of this country will vote for me. The day I will do Hindu-Muslim, I will not be fit for public life. I will not do Hindu-Muslim. This is my pledge...."

Main jis din Hindu Musalmaan karoonga, us din main sarvajanik jeevan mein rahne yogya nahi rahoonga



And he said it with a straight facepic.twitter.com/MrgS6X5Tpp — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 14, 2024

PM Modi's statement comes after he made some controversial remarks against Muslims during ongoing Lok Sabha polls rallies in different states. For instance, PM Modi while speaking in Gujarat had said, "Congress party's manifesto shockingly says there will be reservation in government tendering process for Muslims."

While speaking during an election rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar PM Modi had said, "Hidden agenda of Congress is to rob you of your quota and give it to Muslims."

The PM infamously made probably one of the most controversial remarks of this election by suggesting that if Congress comes to power at the Centre, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims. He made his statement while addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara. PM Modi had also cited former PM Manmohan Singh’s remark about minorities having the first claim on the country’s resources and even said that the Congress party will snatch ‘mangalsutras‘ from women and give it to ‘infiltrators’.

PM Modi said



"Congress Manifesto says they'll distribute the Jewellery & Wealth of women among Muslims. My Sisters & Mothers, Congress will not even spare your MANGALSUTRA." pic.twitter.com/mvokRj77vE — Kankana Das 💕 (@Kankana_Das_) April 21, 2024

After his speech, Congress accused PM Modi of lying and its manifesto promising to audit people’s wealth and redistribute it. Look, my country’s Prime Minister is lying again,” Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera had said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 10 alleged that PM Modi is fond of words starting with 'M'. Kharge said that instead of talking about the election manifesto or the work done by his government, he attacks the Congress party and talks about mangalsutra, mutton and other 'M' words in his speeches.