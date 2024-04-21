'Congress Wants To Snatch Women's Mangalsutra, Gold; And Distribute Among Those Having More Children': PM Modi In Rajasthan Banswara (VIDEO)

PM Modi at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara | X/ANI

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children." While stressing the importance of 'Mangalsutra' (traditional Indian jewellery worn by married Indian women) for women, he said that no government has the power to snatch it away.

Addressing the public meeting, PM Modi said, "The leaders who have left Congress are saying one thing: It is not the Congress of before, it is now trapped in the clutches of the Leftists and urban Naxals...look at their manifesto, what Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every person will be conducted." Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently spoke about the need to conduct a survey for more equitable distribution of the country's wealth, which erupted into a political row.

The Congress party later clarified that it didn't mention "redistribution" in its manifesto and nor did Rahul Gandhi promise to redistribute the nation's wealth. Party leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that the party favours a "comprehensive socio-economic caste census," while alleging that Gandhi's words were "misquoted".

Speaking further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress party has plans to redistribute gold and hard earned money to "illegal immigrants" and asked people whether this is acceptable to them or not.

He said, "Congress manifesto says that it will calcuate the gold owned by our mothers and sisters, collect information and then distribute to those...whom former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right on country's wealth." "They will check how much gold our sisters own, how much silver tribal families have, and how much money government employees have there. They (Congress) have said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the government have the right to take your hard-earned property?" PM Modi said.

"The gold is not just for showing, it is a woman's self-esteem. The value of 'Mangalsutra' is not just limited to the price of gold, but it is connected with their dreams. You (Congress) are talking about taking it away?" he added.

#WATCH | PM Modi in Rajasthan's Banswara, says, "Congress is trapped in the clutches of the Leftists and urban naxals. What Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every… pic.twitter.com/jqRys2y7QU — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

Attacking the Congress party further, the Prime Minister claimed that the "Urban Naxal" thinking won't even spare the 'Mangalsutra'.

"When they (Congress) were in government, they said that Muslims have the first right over India's resources. So, they will distribute this wealth (property and gold) among those having more children, among illegal immigrants...this Urban Naxal thinking won't even spare your Mangalsutra," he added.

Speaking further, Prime Minister Modi said that it is very important to have a strong and stable government amid the current global circumstances.

"In current global circumstances...it is very important that a strong and stable government in the country is important," he said.

"A government that can protect its borders and, if the need arises, eliminate them even from hell. A government that can take the poor, the women, the farmers, the deprived, and the backward classes towards prosperity. A government that understands the aspirations of the youth and makes policies for them, that can develop infrastructure according to the future requirements. Our 10-year track record is proof, that it can only be done by BJP," PM Modi added.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. Voting for 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19. The remaining 13 seats in Rajasthan will be contested in the second phase on April 26. The counting will take place on June 4.

In 2019, BJP registered a sweeping victory, winning 24 out of 25 seats, while the remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party Candidate Hanuman Beniwal.